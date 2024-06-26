Megan Redshaw

Possibly The Most Important COVID-19 Lawsuit Was Just Filed Against The Government
A novel lawsuit takes a bite at the apple in hopes of striking down the blanket immunity granted to pharmaceutical companies during COVID-19, whose…
  
Megan Redshaw
14
Diseases Increase 'Exponentially' With Each Added Vaccine Given to Babies
A first-of-its-kind study blew the lid off the infant vaccination schedule.
  
Megan Redshaw
70
Kansas Sues Pfizer Alleging Company Lied About Its COVID Vaccine
More states are expected to follow suit after the federal government failed to hold Pfizer accountable for misleading consumers.
  
Megan Redshaw
4
Data Show Nearly 2 Million Adverse Events, 37,600 Deaths Following COVID Vaccination
Latest CDC data on adverse events following COVID-19 vaccination show nearly 2 million adverse events and tens of thousands of deaths.
  
Megan Redshaw
8

May 2024

Republican Governors Urge Biden Not To Sign WHO Pandemic Treaty
GOP governors make a last-ditch effort to save us from the WHO.
  
Megan Redshaw
6
Exposure to Fluoride During Pregnancy Increases Risk of Neurobehavioral Problems in Children
Just another reason why toxic fluoride compounds should not be added to the U.S. water supply.
  
Megan Redshaw
Pfizer Agrees to Settle More Than 10,000 Zantac Lawsuits Alleging Antacid Caused Cancer
The main ingredient in Zantac is a probable human carcinogen; acid reflux is caused by low stomach acid; and Pfizer's COVID vaccine doesn't cause heart…
  
Megan Redshaw
7
GOP Senators Make Last Ditch Effort to Save America From WHO Pandemic Treaty
Republican senators unanimously urge Biden Admin to reject the WHO's pandemic agreements, which would shift U.S. sovereignty over pandemics and free…
  
Megan Redshaw
5
🦠 Get Ready For H5N1 Bird Flu: What You Really Need to Know
Vaccines, cattle identification tags, fake meat, junk milk, and pandemic measures are coming to a free country near you.
  
Megan Redshaw
9

April 2024

March 2024

Measles Shmeasles
Should you be worried about 64 cases of measles?
  
Megan Redshaw
2
FDA Loses War on Ivermectin, Agrees to Remove Social Media Posts
The FDA agreed to remove and never republish its website and social media posts discouraging people from using ivermectin off-label for the prevention…
  
Megan Redshaw
55
