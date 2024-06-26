Megan Redshaw
Possibly The Most Important COVID-19 Lawsuit Was Just Filed Against The Government
A novel lawsuit takes a bite at the apple in hopes of striking down the blanket immunity granted to pharmaceutical companies during COVID-19, whose…
Jun 26
•
Megan Redshaw
39
Possibly The Most Important COVID-19 Lawsuit Was Just Filed Against The Government
14
Diseases Increase 'Exponentially' With Each Added Vaccine Given to Babies
A first-of-its-kind study blew the lid off the infant vaccination schedule.
Jun 24
•
Megan Redshaw
160
Diseases Increase 'Exponentially' With Each Added Vaccine Given to Babies
70
Kansas Sues Pfizer Alleging Company Lied About Its COVID Vaccine
More states are expected to follow suit after the federal government failed to hold Pfizer accountable for misleading consumers.
Jun 18
•
Megan Redshaw
24
Kansas Sues Pfizer Alleging Company Lied About Its COVID Vaccine
4
Data Show Nearly 2 Million Adverse Events, 37,600 Deaths Following COVID Vaccination
Latest CDC data on adverse events following COVID-19 vaccination show nearly 2 million adverse events and tens of thousands of deaths.
Jun 12
•
Megan Redshaw
28
Data Show Nearly 2 Million Adverse Events, 37,600 Deaths Following COVID Vaccination
8
May 2024
Republican Governors Urge Biden Not To Sign WHO Pandemic Treaty
GOP governors make a last-ditch effort to save us from the WHO.
May 24
•
Megan Redshaw
16
Republican Governors Urge Biden Not To Sign WHO Pandemic Treaty
6
Exposure to Fluoride During Pregnancy Increases Risk of Neurobehavioral Problems in Children
Just another reason why toxic fluoride compounds should not be added to the U.S. water supply.
May 23
•
Megan Redshaw
16
Exposure to Fluoride During Pregnancy Increases Risk of Neurobehavioral Problems in Children
Pfizer Agrees to Settle More Than 10,000 Zantac Lawsuits Alleging Antacid Caused Cancer
The main ingredient in Zantac is a probable human carcinogen; acid reflux is caused by low stomach acid; and Pfizer's COVID vaccine doesn't cause heart…
May 10
•
Megan Redshaw
23
Pfizer Agrees to Settle More Than 10,000 Zantac Lawsuits Alleging Antacid Caused Cancer
7
GOP Senators Make Last Ditch Effort to Save America From WHO Pandemic Treaty
Republican senators unanimously urge Biden Admin to reject the WHO's pandemic agreements, which would shift U.S. sovereignty over pandemics and free…
May 6
•
Megan Redshaw
28
GOP Senators Make Last Ditch Effort to Save America From WHO Pandemic Treaty
5
🦠 Get Ready For H5N1 Bird Flu: What You Really Need to Know
Vaccines, cattle identification tags, fake meat, junk milk, and pandemic measures are coming to a free country near you.
May 1
•
Megan Redshaw
31
🦠 Get Ready For H5N1 Bird Flu: What You Really Need to Know
9
April 2024
CDC Releases 780,000 COVID Vaccine Injury Reports
Injuries reported include everything from seizures, Bell’s Palsy, blood clots, and myocarditis to miscarriages, tinnitus (ringing in the ears…
Apr 5
•
Megan Redshaw
410
CDC Releases 780,000 COVID Vaccine Injury Reports
162
March 2024
Measles Shmeasles
Should you be worried about 64 cases of measles?
Mar 29
•
Megan Redshaw
20
Measles Shmeasles
2
FDA Loses War on Ivermectin, Agrees to Remove Social Media Posts
The FDA agreed to remove and never republish its website and social media posts discouraging people from using ivermectin off-label for the prevention…
Mar 25
•
Megan Redshaw
68
FDA Loses War on Ivermectin, Agrees to Remove Social Media Posts
55
