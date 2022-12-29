For years I’ve thought these thoughts but have just never shared them. Now that I’m back on Substack, I feel it’s important to clear a few things up for all of the writers and journalists in the world producing the content that’s informing the masses, preserving freedom, mobilizing forces, and facilitating change.

I cannot count the number of times I’ve received an email chastizing me for expecting to be compensated for my work—as if it is treasonous for a writer to expect to be paid for their time, their efforts, and their work product as anyone in any other profession expects. I recognize that perhaps the person on the “sending” end doesn’t realize what goes into writing an article. How could they?

On Substack, a writer can provide content for free and unique content for paid subscribers. I provide both. This means that much of my content is free, but I go above and beyond to provide content exclusively for those who have carved out space for me in their lives (and budget). Why? As a thank you.

You would never see my articles if paid subscribers did not support this publication, and I gave up my law career to write articles.

It is $6 per month to be a paid subscriber of my Substack. That is less than a Starbucks mocha cafe latte. (I should know, ha.) Paid subscribers allow me to write articles that wouldn’t otherwise be written. These articles take me hours to research and write. I get up at 4 AM before my four kids hit the floor to start my day, and they have to wait until I’m finished with my work to have my full, undivided attention. Most days, I crank out 4,000 to 6,000 words between all my writing projects.

I am humbled that anyone would share or pay to subscribe to my work. I have published in this space for 14 years. I didn’t just wake up during COVID, start a Substack, publish a book, and pretend I’ve been a part of this movement the entire time. Many people “saw the light” during COVID and are making hundreds of thousands of dollars on Substack. Can I fault them? No. I am thankful they’re here. (Better late than never, right?). Quite frankly, though, I question whether what they write is authentic because they weren’t in the grind when you had to be in the grind for free.



At Living Whole, I poured thousands and thousands of dollars into a website and brand only to be throttled by Big Tech and our government. My entire platform was destroyed, like many other platforms, overnight. I had thousands of followers and devoted countless years (for free) to building an audience. CPS targeted me for my views on vaccines, and I experienced three years of litigation over my personal opinions.



After giving up my website, I started writing at Children’s Health Defense and published hundreds of articles on COVID-19 vaccines—arguably more than any other journalist. Those articles have been referenced in books, papers, and even the UK parliament. (I also write for other publications I’m sure you read, but it’s all quite “top secret.”)

I could not have done any of that for free, nor should I be expected to. It was mentally, emotionally, and physically grueling. Journalism and writing—of the real variety, is a profession. To be able to return to writing on my platform came at a cost most people can never appreciate.

So thank you to those who support my work. Whether free subscribers or paid subscribers, I value you, and you’re the reason I keep writing. However, to those who expect me to write 24/7 for free or constantly run on this treadmill, please understand what you’re asking me to do. You’re asking me to work a full-time job for free (and pay my expenses with wishful thinking) or work a full-time job and come home, put my family to the side, and work a second full-time job entirely for free at the expense of my family. Would you be willing to do this?



Please understand.

Always with love,



Megan