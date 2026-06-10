Like many of you, I have anxiously been awaiting the results of the Los Angeles mayoral primary to see if my chosen pick would make it to the runoffs and “Make California Great Again.” I watched The Hill in my rebellious days as a young teen, and there’s nothing better than seeing Spencer Pratt nuke the establishment and take on what has to be one of the worst mayors in human history.

In fact, I almost considered moving to L.A. just to vote for him, but then decided it made far more sense to mail in a ballot. After all, anyone can vote in L.A.—dead people, ducks, even non-U.S. citizens.

But I didn’t—because my morals wouldn’t allow it.

Instead, I’ve watched as Pratt published the best ads in the history of ever, won people over with his common-sense, no-nonsense positions, and embodied principles reminiscent of the birth of MAGA—back in the day, when having babies was cool.

But of course, the radical left hate MAGA, conservatives, and all that they stand for. We simply can’t have people keeping more of their paychecks, homeless people off the street, sidewalks sans dog poop, playgrounds sans needles, and the rebuilding of houses that shouldn’t have been burned to the ground in the first place.

And just like the 2020 election, we’re watching yet another example of the sham that is the mail-in ballot voting system play out in real-time like a bad boyfriend you just can’t get rid of.

Somehow, Pratt was up some 40,000 votes to secure the second-place runoff spot ahead of Nithya Raman, who allegedly conceded on election night. Yet, when the late-night mail-in ballot drop came in, Pratt’s lead mysteriously evaporated, and Raman now has more votes than Bass and Pratt despite losing in the polls and being the least popular candidate of the three.

California, of course, assures us that everything is perfectly normal.

In California, Election Day is less of an actual day and more of a vague suggestion. While most civilized societies have somehow mastered the complicated task of counting pieces of paper within 24 hours, California allows ballots to trickle in and can take 30 days to count them.

Who needs 30 days, you ask?

Only states that cheat…

The result is that nobody actually knows who won anything. It’s confusion by design.

Republicans look like they’re poised to win. Democrats panic. The media assures everyone that “there are still many ballots left to count.” Then the next morning, whatever Democrat socialist who was trailing by thousands is now comfortably ahead by far more than that.

The New York Times and The Rolling Stoners, nobody cares to read, couldn’t be more thrilled.

It’s a remarkable system, really. Handwritten postmarks, no voter I.D., signatures that can’t be verified, a system that can’t be challenged, the ability to throw out ballots for the candidate you don’t like for the same reason. And let’s not forget the ballots for the candidate they disfavor, which conveniently get lost in the mail, reinforcing the concept that mail-in voting is nothing short of a bad idea.

Again, very convenient.

Now, to be clear, I’m not saying Spencer Pratt lost because of fraud. I’m saying that if Hollywood wrote a script in which a candidate built a massive election-night lead, his opponent conceded. This series of ballot drops suddenly erased the deficit; critics would reject it as unrealistic.

Yet here we are.

Maybe everything is completely legitimate. Maybe Los Angeles voters simply sat around for a week thinking, “You know, I was going to vote for Spencer Pratt, but then I remembered how much I enjoy open-air drug markets, homeless encampments, and city budgets that look like they were prepared by a toddler with a gambling addiction.”

Anything is possible.

The outrage over Pratt’s stolen election has everything to do with the fact that this is just another manifestation of a problem we already knew we had. Spencer Pratt is bigger than L.A. He should keep fighting, file every lawsuit he possibly can, and squeeze the corruption out of our electoral process.

In the meantime, there couldn’t be a better Administration more devoted to the cause. The Department of Justice and its attorneys are ready. There will be a case, and it will undoubtedly make it to the U.S. Supreme Court—and it needs to.

Outside of this, we have the Save Act (which, for the love of all things holy, needs to be passed) and a decision from SCOTUS poised to come down any day that will decide whether the Constitution permits ballots received AFTER election day to be counted.



Buckle your seatbelts.

Spencer Pratt accomplished something nobody thought possible. He forced the Los Angeles political establishment to take him seriously. He made the media pay attention. He gave voters who are tired of the status quo a reason to believe they aren’t alone, and he exposed our fraudulent electoral process.

They say everything that happens to us prepares us for our destiny—and something tells me that guy from The Hills has what it takes to do something about it.

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If you’ve made it this far, you’re my kind of person. If my message resonates with you, don’t just read it and move on. We’re not going to change anything by sitting quietly on the sidelines. If you care about this movement, I could use your help. I’ll bring the truth. You bring the critical thinking.

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