Truth & Triage with Megan Redshaw

Truth & Triage with Megan Redshaw

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
John The Visionary's avatar
John The Visionary
7d

Spencer should surely be Calipornia's next Governor.

Reply
Share
Benjamin W's avatar
Benjamin W
7d

"There couldn’t be a better Administration more devoted to the cause. The Department of Justice and its attorneys are ready."

Really? This is the same administration that quit DOGE after being told there was trillions in fraud, didn't bother to investigate the Butler PA assassination attempt, isn't going after Fauci and the covid criminals, and is covering up the Epstein scandal to protect the worst people on the planet and a foreign nation that is not our friend.

I'm not holding my breath.

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Megan Redshaw · Publisher Terms
Substack · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture