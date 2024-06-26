Buckle up. Perhaps the most important lawsuit was just filed against the PREP Act and its associated “compensation program,” and it might be the very thing needed to hold pharmaceutical companies accountable for the vaccines, bad medicine, and countermeasures inflicted upon the American people during COVID-19 that left an unfathomable amount of people injured or dead.

Not only that, it might put a huge dent in an out-of-control pandemic machine that’s entirely centered around vaccinating as many people as possible with experimental gene therapy products for endless viruses manipulated in a lab without recourse for potential harm or any incentive to make their products safer.

As an attorney, I may be biased, but sometimes, a good lawsuit is needed to scare the pants off a billion-dollar company and its investors and change the perception of those looking at the next big pandemic through the lens of dollar signs.

So, let’s get down to it, shall we?

Jeff Childers, the magnificent author of the Substack “Coffee and COVID,” published a post today informing 145,000 followers that he and his law firm are suing the government over the Public Readiness and Emergency Preparedness (PREP) Act.

Moms for America and several individual plaintiffs filed the lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida against the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA), HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra, the United States, and President Joe Biden.

The lawsuit challenges the constitutionality of the PREP Act, which grants broad legal immunity to entities involved in developing, distributing, and administering COVID-19 countermeasures, including vaccines.

For those who may not know, the PREP Act is a federal law that went into place long before the COVID-19 pandemic. It authorizes the Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services to bypass Congress and issue a declaration that gives pharmaceutical companies almost unlimited liability protection for the harms caused by their products.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the PREP Act was expanded to grant immunity to Pfizer and Moderna and extended to hospitals or doctors who administered any vaccines or COVID treatments the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention endorsed, such as Remdesivir (known to cause organ damage), Paxlovid (which actually increases your risk of getting COVID), and ventilators—which were nothing short of a death sentence.

Although the PREP Act may not have been initially designed to grant blanket immunity, COVID-19 showed how it could be twisted to do so. We all know people injured by vaccines, remdesivir, and ridiculous government-endorsed pandemic protocols, but do you know any company that was held responsible for the injuries caused by their products or victims who received compensation? Do you know that if anyone does receive compensation, it’s inadequate, almost impossible to obtain, and paid for by us?

The 102-page lawsuit alleges that HHS Secretary Becerra used the PREP Act’s unprecedented power to bar victims’ injury claims while the federal government was busily creating markets—on a massive scale never seen in human history—for the government’s preferred COVID-19 treatments.

The CDC, National Institutes of Health, and Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services then reinforced these markets through federal mandates, hospital protocols, and treatment recommendations.

“The Emergency Declaration [needed to invoke the PREP Act] immunized anyone from liability anyone connected with government-preferred treatments, regardless of risk, consequence, or preference.”

In granting immunity to Pfizer and Moderna, the Secretary of HHS deleted millions of citizens’ legal rights, according to Childers.

“The PREP Act’s deployment during COVID might have been the biggest, most harmful, and most expensive wealth transfer in history. It is a giant gold wrecking ball decorated with dollar signs,” Childers wrote.

“It is bizarrely designed. Congress never actually approved Pfizer’s immunity. That mind-blowing act of deleting millions of citizens’ legal rights was done unilaterally and in secret by the Secretary of HHS under Biden’s orders. In [2005], Congress passed the terrible, badly-conceived, poorly-implemented PREP Act for safety, but nobody ever really thought it would ever be used at scale.”

Filing a lawsuit is the easy part. Now, plaintiffs will actually have to prove their claims and show a court why it should grant relief. You can read the entire 102-page lawsuit here. And remember, “We’re all in this together.”

