Truth & Triage with Megan Redshaw

Truth & Triage with Megan Redshaw

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Meryl Nass's avatar
Meryl Nass
6d

Merck also makes the MMR and MMRV. I did not check if others were missing from the list.

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1 reply by Megan Redshaw
Jeff Schreiber's avatar
Jeff Schreiber
6d

Keep standing strong Megan. It looks like a lot of things will be surfacing in 2026 and beyond. And remember that our awareness of the lies is what forced us into the rabbit hole. Many revelations are near and those who have been comfortable up until now are in for some shocks. Their heads will start to turn quickly and along with it many more questions.

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