Two things drove my decision to unpause my Substack.

The first was the Executive Order protecting carcinogenic glyphosate-based herbicides. (More on this in the future.) The second—and far more urgent issue—is the legal warfare challenging Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s vaccine reforms.

Despite intense marketing efforts underway to reframe MAHA before the midterms as a movement dedicated to sabotaging the standard American diet, Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) did not emerge to take on red food dyes, cereal companies, or the Food Guide Pyramid. We weren’t following the government’s dietary guidelines to begin with, and those issues are consumer-driven. (If you don’t buy it, companies don’t make it.)

Our number one agenda is, and has always been, vaccine reform. (I would argue that abusing and mutilating children under the guise of “gender-affirming care” is a close second, but that issue was quickly addressed with the changing of the guards.)

That’s what we wanted.



That’s what we voted for.



And that’s why Kennedy was put in charge of HHS—to “go wild” on health.

We simply do not care about drinking milk with Kid Rock, BBQ tours across America, or who wins in a match between our beloved Health Secretary and a Twinkie.

These are merely pacifiers.

While everyone was basking in the glow of long-awaited vaccine reforms and distracted by Kennedy’s jeans, the American Academy of Pediatrics was quietly mounting a case to preserve the status quo and the bad science that props it up. I don’t think MAHA was prepared for this, in part because of the unprecedented level of warfare against the executive branch and because of the woefully inadequate government class we took in high school that never prepared us for times like this.

The AAP, along with its friends, who spend millions lobbying lawmakers to enslave us with bad policies, filed a lawsuit on July 7, 2025, challenging Secretary Kennedy’s vaccine reforms. Over time, as new reforms were implemented, AAP amended its lawsuit to challenge those also in what can only be described as an impressive game of whack-a-mole.

Simply put, here’s what the AAP’s lawsuit challenges:

The universal, one-size-fits-all COVID-19 vaccine recommendations for healthy kids and pregnant women. The reconstitution of the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP). (Kennedy had fired all 17 sitting members because they had glaring conflicts of interest with the very pharmaceutical companies whose products they were rubber-stamping.) The universal Hepatitis B vaccine recommendation for all newborns. (Let’s face it—most babies are born to Hep B-negative mothers and aren’t engaging in high-risk behaviors like sex or IV drug use. Imposing a shot across the board that carries a risk of death is scientifically unsubstantiated and nothing short of stupid.) The reclassification of COVID-19 shots as “shared clinical decision-making” for anyone under 65, which means the decision on whether or not to vaccinate is now an individual one guided by discussions between a doctor and their patient. The removal of thimerosal—a harmful mercury-based preservative—from vaccines. (You would think anyone who cares about health would want to remove the second most toxic element known to man from the remaining vaccines.) HHS efforts to align our nation’s bloated childhood immunization schedule with those of peer, developed nations like Japan, Germany, and Denmark—a directive based on a Presidential Memorandum that resulted in recommended shots dropping from 17–18 to 11.

Beyond these specifics, the lawsuit challenged how the new ACIP was formed under the Federal Advisory Committee Act, sought to undo all its votes, and aimed to keep Americans from seeing the scientific basis for new HHS and CDC guidance under the banner of fighting “misinformation.”

You might be asking yourself, why would the American Academy of Pediatrics be leading the charge?

Lest we forget, this is the same organization still parroting the view that puberty blockers are “safe and reversible” and that restrictions on gender-affirming care are a “baseless intrusion into the patient-physician relationship.”

And when you start to follow the incentives, the answer becomes even clearer. In addition to millions in taxpayer funding—much of which this Administration has tried to rein in—the AAP also receives substantial backing from Big Pharma:

AAP’s corporate supporters include companies whose vaccines are directly affected by the policies now under siege:

➡️ Merck: Hep B, Hep A, HPV, and rotavirus vaccines

➡️ Moderna: COVID-19 vaccines and influenza

➡️ Pfizer: COVID, meningitis, and RSV vaccines

➡️ GSK: Hep A, Hep B, meningitis, and influenza vaccines

➡️ Sanofi: Meningitis, hep B, and influenza vaccines

➡️ CSL Sequirus: Influenza

Even an obvious reform like getting mercury out of flu shots is under siege—and if that doesn’t convince you that the AAP is a propped-up loser organization heavily funded by pharmaceutical companies clinging to their profits, I don’t know what will.

Blue-State Judge Blocks Vaccine Reforms

On March 16, 2026, Judge Brian Murphy issued a sweeping preliminary injunction (a temporary court order issued while a lawsuit is ongoing, prohibiting or requiring a party to take specific actions) that froze these key reforms. The ruling blocked the executive branch from implementing its policy changes, invalidated the ACIP committee appointed by Kennedy, and wiped out its votes.

In his ruling, Judge Murphy went member by member through the CDC’s advisory committee to determine who was “qualified” to serve, effectively usurping the authority of the HHS Secretary.

And here’s a hint on how many people he deemed qualified:

Zero.

This is no different than what we’ve seen with other policies implemented by the Trump administration. In fact, this same Biden-appointed blue-state judge was twice rebuked by the Supreme Court of the United States in a dispute involving the Trump Administration’s immigration policies.

This Case Isn’t About Vaccine Injuries

Another thing you should know about this case is that it is NOT about vaccine injuries, adverse events, or educating a judge about vaccines. There’s a time and a place—and this isn’t it.

The court is focused on procedural violations (i.e., whether certain laws were followed in creating the ACIP committee or whether ACIP was consulted when initiating certain vaccine guidance), not on the science.

The overarching issue, and the one we should care about most, is who determines vaccine policy in this country? The President or one rogue, unelected Biden-appointed Judge and pharmaceutical company stakeholders?

When we elected President Trump, we knew he would choose Kennedy as his HHS Secretary, which he did. Kennedy was confirmed by the Senate, which is also accountable to the American people. As HHS Secretary, Kennedy controls U.S. health agencies, and those agencies control their advisory panels. Advisory panels do not dictate policy, and the Health Secretary can choose whether to accept their recommendations.

This is how it has always been—and the AAP has never challenged it.

MAHA Overwhelmingly Does Not Support Vaccines

Will we ultimately win this case? I hope so, but I’m not holding my breath. Vaccine reform is no longer a priority, in large part thanks to a ridiculous survey used to inform the Administration on the upcoming midterm elections that says 86% of MAHA voters agree that “vaccines save lives,” 83% of all voters say vaccines are the “best defense against many invectious diseases,” and 73% of MAHA voters “immunize their children based on health provider recommendations.”

I can only wonder how they determined who was and wasn’t a MAHA-voter.

You can read this trash on your own time:

So, Where Does This Leave Us?

Numerous things may have warded off this lawsuit or created a ripeness issue that stand out to me in my glorified position as a backseat driver, but I won’t bore you with an overly complicated discussion of statutes, rulemaking, amicus briefs, and politics.

What I will tell you is that nobody is coming for us. As depressing as that sounds, it’s true. This is why I came back.

I think the American people deserve truth, transparency, and choice. Whether to vaccinate is an individual decision that should be made between a doctor and their patient. Our health agencies should not continue to recommend ANY vaccine founded upon and sustained by bad science, and quite frankly, we have the right to see the science.

We also have the right to a vaccine advisory panel with no ties to pharmaceutical companies, lobbyists, or special interest groups, and leadership willing to carry out the agenda the American people voted for. We do not and will not be beholden to a pharmaceutical company or a toxic organization harming our children.

I am rooting for our justice system, but MAHA doesn’t hinge on the success of any one individual, and we didn’t get here because anyone in the government was advocating for us. We got here because you read, learned, and shared article after article with your friends—and that drove parents across America to make smarter, better decisions for their families. (That’s why the censorship industrial complex came after us first and hardest.)

On another note, did you see that Pfizer halted its COVID-19 vaccine trial for its updated booster because Americans don’t want it? That shift didn’t happen by accident. A grassroots, education-driven movement pushed people to ask questions, look at the data, and make different choices.

At the end of the day, the real power lies with us. We decide who to listen to, what research carries weight, who earns our trust, and whether to vaccinate—and that collective voice carries more force than any judge, pharmaceutical company, or industry-backed organization.

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If you’ve made it this far, you’re my kind of person. If my message resonates with you, don’t just read it and move on. We’re not going to change anything by sitting quietly on the sidelines. If you care about this movement, I could use your help. I’ll bring the truth. You bring the critical thinking.

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