Kansas is moving up on the list of the best states to live in and move to in 2024 after Republican Attorney General Kris Kobach announced his state is taking on Pfizer.

Kansas on Monday filed a lawsuit against the heart dart maker, alleging the company violated the state’s Consumer Protection Act by making false and deceptive claims about its mRNA COVID-19 vaccine, which led consumers to make uninformed decisions about vaccination.

Namely, the 179-page lawsuit, filed in the District Court of Thomas County, made several allegations:

Pfizer misled the public by claiming its COVID-19 vaccine was “safe and effective,” based on only two months of clinical trial data and using relative risk reduction to inflate the shot's efficacy. Pfizer said its COVID-19 vaccine was safe even though it knew the shot caused serious adverse events, including myocarditis and pericarditis, failed pregnancies, and deaths. Moreover, Pfizer concealed this critical safety information from the public.

“Pfizer marketed its vaccine as “safe for pregnant women.” However, in February of 2021, Pfizer possessed reports for 458 pregnant women who received Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine during pregnancy. More than half of the pregnant women reported an adverse event, and more than 10% reported a miscarriage—many within days of the vaccination. Pfizer also possessed information from its own October 2020 study on pregnancy in rats indicating that its COVID-19 vaccine was likely linked to infertility, loss of litters, and stillborn offspring,” Kobach said in a statement.



On heart inflammation, Kobach said Pfizer “consistently denied any evidence of connection or safety signal between its COVID-19 vaccine any myocarditis or pericarditis” even though the U.S. government, military, and other countries acknowledged the link.

Pfizer said its COVID-19 vaccine was effective even though it knew the vaccine waned over time and did not protect against other variants. It then concealed this information from the public and continued to tell people to get vaccinated to protect their neighbors. Pfizer said its COVID-19 vaccine would prevent transmission of the virus even though it knew it had never studied the effect of its vaccine on transmission. To keep the public in the dark, Pfizer officials worked with social media companies to suppress speech that questioned Pfizer’s claims about its COVID-19 vaccine. Pfizer misrepresentated its vaccine as “safe and effective,” resulting in record company revenue of approximately $75 billion from COVID-19 vaccine sales in just two years. Pfizer’s actions and statements relating to its COVID-19 vaccine violated the state’s Consumer Protection Act regardless of whether any individual consumer ultimately received Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine. Pfizer must be held accountable for falsely representing the benefits of its COVID-19 vaccine while concealing and suppressing the truth about its vaccine’s safety risks, waning effectiveness, and inability to prevent transmission.

In addition to the above allegations, Kobach said that Pfizer maintained its own adverse events database, separate from the government’s Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) system, that "contain[ed] cases of [adverse events (AEs)] reported spontaneously to Pfizer, cases reported by the health authorities, cases published in the medical literature, cases from Pfizer-sponsored marketing programs, non-interventional studies, and cases of serious AEs reported from clinical studies regardless of causality assessment."

In a statement, Kobach noted that Pfizer was not part of the government’s operation warp speed because it didn’t want government oversight of its product.

"Pfizer must be held accountable for falsely representing the benefits of its COVID-19 vaccine while concealing and suppressing the truth about its vaccine’s safety risks, waning effectiveness, and inability to prevent transmission," the complaint states.

The mainstream media is reporting the story, but I’m sure you can tell whose side they’re on.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton (R) filed a similar lawsuit against Pfizer in 2023, and more states are likely to follow suit.

"The representations made by Pfizer about its COVID-19 vaccine have been accurate and science-based," Pfizer said in a statement, adding that the lawsuit is without merit.

