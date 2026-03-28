I’m sure you’re surprised to hear from me.

Some of you may have even forgotten who I am.

“Megan Redshaw, who?”

I “paused” this Substack for more than a year, and my voice has been absent from this space ever since. I even deleted my Facebook page, which had more than 37,000 followers. (Yes, even I have moments of stupidity.)

Why? Because I was burnt out from the years I spent in the trenches, lost my voice, was balancing life and work (in Missouri and D.C.), and MAHA took off like a pressurized fart off a hot griddle.

This is how you can tell, right out of the gate, that AI did not generate this post—unlike most posts. (More on this later…)

I’ve been feeling the itch to come back for a while because I have so much to tell you, but I’ve been scared:

What if someone connects me with this Substack? What if I’m too controversial? What if my paid subscribers flood my email inbox with hate mail because they don’t remember me? (No paid subscriber was charged during my hiatus.)

What if…

What if…

What if…

I’ve obviously arrived at “who cares.”

This could be because I’m approaching my elder years and, with each passing year, care a little bit less; or it could be because I’ve realized that nobody is coming for us.

For 15 years, I’ve blogged about health, wellness, politics, and all of the things. I was MAHA (“Make America Healthy Again”) before MAHA became MAHA. (Welcome to all who have joined MAHA in the past five minutes, but MAHA has been here for YEARS—we just have a cool, catchy name now.)

I, too, sat back in my proverbial recliner when RFK Jr. became HHS Secretary, thinking he was actually going to get to “go wild on health,” but that was naive at worst and wishful thinking at best.

I now know better.

MAHA isn’t about food dyes or a new food guide pyramid. Most of us weren’t feeding our kids that garbage anyway, and what companies make is entirely consumer-driven. MAHA was about truth, transparency, vaccine reform, and a straight-up overhaul of one of the most corrupt agencies in the history of mankind (and its counterparts, such as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention).

That’s what Americans want, and that’s what we voted for.

The fight isn’t over. It has only just begun.

I’ve now realized that what’s truly going to drive change are the things that have driven change for the past decade—people like me who write and people like you who read it and educate others.

So I’m unpausing my Substack.

Subscribe if you have critical thinking skills and a sense of humor. Move along if you don’t.

Do you want to know what’s going on with glyphosate, vaccines, corruption, parental rights, and all of the other topics that legitimately affect us, our children, and future generations? Do you want to know what the science really says, who you can trust, and the plans of the shadow government? (Yes, it really exists.)

Are you feeling sidelined?

Are you wondering if MAHA is really dead?

You’re in the right place.

Stay tuned…

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