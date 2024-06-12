The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has recalled nearly 30 beverages this year—with the majority pulled from the shelves because they contained drugs, bacteria, and harmful chemicals. Yet nearly 2 million adverse events, including more than 37,000 deaths, have been reported following COVID-19 vaccination, and it’s full steam ahead with new shots for never-ending variants.

According to data from the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) released Friday, 1,640,416 adverse events following COVID-19 vaccines were reported between Dec. 14, 2020, and May 31, 2024. This includes 315,280 reports of serious injuries and 37,647 deaths.

VAERS, established in 1990, monitors the safety of vaccines after they are licensed for use in the United States. Managed jointly by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and FDA, VAERS collects and analyzes data on adverse events that occur after the administration of vaccines and serves as an early warning system to detect potential safety concerns.

According to the CDC, the VAERS data we see only include initial reports to VAERS. Any updates or corrections to reports during follow-up are used by the government for analysis but are not made publically available. This means we might see initial reports for very serious adverse events that result in death, but the death won’t be included in the numbers we see.

Of the 37,647 reported deaths, 23,419 cases are attributed to Pfizer, 10,951 to Moderna, 2,882 to Johnson & Johnson, 5 to Novavax, and 69 to unknown. (Numerous deaths have been removed from VAERS from VAERS.)

Myocarditis Data

According to OpenVaers, there are 28,445 reported cases of myocarditis following COVID-19 vaccination, primarily affecting people 12 to 51 years of age and mostly associated with Pfizer’s vaccine.

This number is underreported as the CDC uses a narrowed case definition of “myocarditis,” which allows them to exclude cases of cardiac arrest, ischemic strokes, and deaths due to heart problems that occur before one has the chance to go to the hospital or obtain a diagnosis. It also excludes people who “die suddenly.”

To meet the CDC’s case definition of myocarditis, people must have had symptoms such as “chest pain, shortness of breath and feelings of having a fast-beating, fluttering or pounding heart, and medical tests to support the diagnosis of myocarditis and rule out other causes.”

The CDC website does not state what happens to these cases, but there is no indication they are tracked or included in the CDC’s myocarditis numbers.

COVID Vaccine Adverse Events in Children 6 Months to 17 Years

70,957 adverse events, including 5,996 cases rated as serious and 195 reported deaths.

1,497 reports of myocarditis and pericarditis.

357 reports of blood clotting disorders. (Numerous reports have been removed from this category.)

288 reports of encephalitis/encephalopathy

52 reports of aneurysm/cerebral hemorrhage

118 reports of Guillain Barre, transverse myelitis, acute disseminated encephalomyelitis

665 permanent disabilities

COVID Vaccine Adverse Events For All Age Groups

VAERS is estimated to represent only 1% of actual adverse events. Submitted reports require further investigation before a causal relationship can be confirmed; however, U.S. regulatory agencies neither properly investigate nor acknowledge causal relationships between adverse events and COVID-19 vaccines.

Although healthcare providers are required by law to report vaccine adverse events to VAERS, research shows very few do. It is essential that anyone who experiences an adverse event report their own injury.

