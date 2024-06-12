Data Show Nearly 2 Million Adverse Events, 37,600 Deaths Following COVID Vaccination
Latest CDC data on adverse events following COVID-19 vaccination show nearly 2 million adverse events and tens of thousands of deaths.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has recalled nearly 30 beverages this year—with the majority pulled from the shelves because they contained drugs, bacteria, and harmful chemicals. Yet nearly 2 million adverse events, including more than 37,000 deaths, have been reported following COVID-19 vaccination, and it’s full steam ahead with new shots for never-ending variants.
According to data from the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) released Friday, 1,640,416 adverse events following COVID-19 vaccines were reported between Dec. 14, 2020, and May 31, 2024. This includes 315,280 reports of serious injuries and 37,647 deaths.
VAERS, established in 1990, monitors the safety of vaccines after they are licensed for use in the United States. Managed jointly by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and FDA, VAERS collects and analyzes data on adverse events that occur after the administration of vaccines and serves as an early warning system to detect potential safety concerns.
According to the CDC, the VAERS data we see only include initial reports to VAERS. Any updates or corrections to reports during follow-up are used by the government for analysis but are not made publically available. This means we might see initial reports for very serious adverse events that result in death, but the death won’t be included in the numbers we see.
Of the 37,647 reported deaths, 23,419 cases are attributed to Pfizer, 10,951 to Moderna, 2,882 to Johnson & Johnson, 5 to Novavax, and 69 to unknown. (Numerous deaths have been removed from VAERS from VAERS.)
Myocarditis Data
According to OpenVaers, there are 28,445 reported cases of myocarditis following COVID-19 vaccination, primarily affecting people 12 to 51 years of age and mostly associated with Pfizer’s vaccine.
This number is underreported as the CDC uses a narrowed case definition of “myocarditis,” which allows them to exclude cases of cardiac arrest, ischemic strokes, and deaths due to heart problems that occur before one has the chance to go to the hospital or obtain a diagnosis. It also excludes people who “die suddenly.”
To meet the CDC’s case definition of myocarditis, people must have had symptoms such as “chest pain, shortness of breath and feelings of having a fast-beating, fluttering or pounding heart, and medical tests to support the diagnosis of myocarditis and rule out other causes.”
The CDC website does not state what happens to these cases, but there is no indication they are tracked or included in the CDC’s myocarditis numbers.
COVID Vaccine Adverse Events in Children 6 Months to 17 Years
70,957 adverse events, including 5,996 cases rated as serious and 195 reported deaths.
1,497 reports of myocarditis and pericarditis.
357 reports of blood clotting disorders. (Numerous reports have been removed from this category.)
288 reports of encephalitis/encephalopathy
52 reports of aneurysm/cerebral hemorrhage
118 reports of Guillain Barre, transverse myelitis, acute disseminated encephalomyelitis
665 permanent disabilities
COVID Vaccine Adverse Events For All Age Groups
16% of deaths were related to cardiac disorders.
53% of those who died were male, and 41% were female. The remaining death reports do not list the gender of the deceased.
The average age of death was 72.
As of May 31, 10,779 pregnant women reported adverse events related to COVID-19 vaccines, including 5,458 reports of miscarriage or premature birth.
18,080 cases of Bell’s palsy have been reported.
3,613 reports of Guillain-Barré syndrome.
10,779 reports of anaphylaxis where the reaction was life-threatening, required treatment, or resulted in death.
9,114 reports of myocardial infarction and cardiac arrest.
50,098 reports of blood clotting disorders. Of those, 34,653 reports were attributed to Pfizer, and 11,375 reports were attributed to Moderna.
27,066 cases of myocarditis and pericarditis, with 20,628 cases attributed to Pfizer and 5,890 cases to Moderna.
93 cases of Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease, with 78 cases attributed to Pfizer, 15 to Moderna, and 1 to J&J.
1,094 cases of POTS, with 727 cases attributed to Pfizer.
VAERS is estimated to represent only 1% of actual adverse events. Submitted reports require further investigation before a causal relationship can be confirmed; however, U.S. regulatory agencies neither properly investigate nor acknowledge causal relationships between adverse events and COVID-19 vaccines.
Although healthcare providers are required by law to report vaccine adverse events to VAERS, research shows very few do. It is essential that anyone who experiences an adverse event report their own injury.
I can’t do it without you. Help me empower others with the information and courage they need to leave the herd.
X: @megan_redshaw
Instagram: megan.redshaw
Telegram: @realmeganredshaw
I had a heart attack (and had to be revived) after my second injection. It was not reported in a large part because I had a lot more on my mind and was just glad I made it. My doctors said it couldn’t be related. I was 50, vegetarian, active, no HBP, no high cholesterol
The following breakdown from 2015 of who submits VAERS reports used to be available online in a FAQ which is itself no longer online. You can use this information when you get the typical pushback about how anyone can report to VAERS".
https://web.archive.org/web/20150615195821/http://vaers.hhs.gov/about/faqs
Who reports to VAERS?
- Vaccine manufacturers (37%)
- Health care providers (36%)
- State immunization programs (10%)
- Vaccine recipients (or their parent/guardians, 7%)
- Other sources (10%)
Here is another similar breakdown:
Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System plays vital role in safety
https://publications.aap.org/aapnews/news/14631
In 2012, reports were received from:
- Health care providers (41%)
- Manufacturers (29%)
- Other sources (17%)
- vaccinees or families (14%)
And if you want sources for underreporting:
This Harvard Pilgrim study should have been pivotal, the researchers discuss methods to streamline the submission of VAERS reports, but their results showed that actual VAERS reports are underreported very significantly. If the CDC was truly interested in vaccine safety and surveillance to find safety signals, they would have embraced this study, instead they ignored it, presumably because it would have increased "vaccine hesitancy".
Electronic Support for Public Health–Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (ESP:VAERS)
https://digital.ahrq.gov/sites/default/files/docs/publication/r18hs017045-lazarus-final-report-2011.pdf
Of these doses, 35,570 possible reactions (2.6 percent of vaccinations) were identified. This is an average of 890 possible events, an average of 1.3 events per clinician, per month.
...fewer than 1% of vaccine adverse events are reported.
Unfortunately, there was never an opportunity to perform system performance assessments because the necessary CDC contacts were no longer available and the CDC consultants responsible for receiving data were no longer responsive to our multiple requests to proceed with testing and evaluation.
Electronic Support for Public Health – Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (ESP:VAERS)
https://healthit.ahrq.gov/sites/default/files/docs/publication/r18hs017045-lazarus-final-report-2011.pdf
https://digital.ahrq.gov/sites/default/files/docs/publication/r18hs017045-lazarus-final-report-2011.pdf
"Adverse events from drugs and vaccines are common, but underreported. Although 25% of ambulatory patients experience an adverse drug event, less than 0.3% of all adverse drug events and 1-13% of serious events are reported to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Likewise, fewer than 1% of vaccine adverse events are reported."
“A total of 1.4 million vaccine doses (of 45 different vaccines) were given to 376,452 individuals. Of these doses, 35,570 possible reactions (2.6 percent of vaccinations) were identified.” That corresponds to an adverse reaction per 39.4 vaccines (over 2.5%) and per 11 people who were vaccinated.
Kavid Kessler (former CDC Director): 1% serious events reported (drug reactions)
http://www.fda.gov/downloads/Safety/MedWatch/UCM201419.pdf
"Although the FDA receives many adverse event reports, these probably represent only a fraction of the serious adverse events encountered by providers. A recent review article found that between 3% and 11% of hospital admissions could be attributed to adverse drug reactions. Only about 1% of serious events are reported to the FDA, according to one study."
The Reporting Sensitivities of Two Passive Surveillance Systems for Vaccine Adverse Events
Steven Rosenthal,MD, MPH, and Robert Chen,MD, AM
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/7503351
Spontaneous adverse drug reaction reporting vs event monitoring: a comparison.
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC1293280/
"The data suggests that under-reporting by the spontaneous system may be as high as 98% for several clinical events believed to be associated with drug treatment."
IOM Adverse Events Associated with Childhood Vaccines
http://www.nap.edu/catalog/2138/adverse-events-associated-with-childhood-vaccines-evidence-bearing-on-casuality
"...shortly after VAERS was established, a large vaccine manufacturer, Connaught Laboratories, estimated “about a 50-fold under-reporting of adverse events in the passive reporting system.”
50-fold underreporting of adverse events in the passive reporting system
http://www.vaccinationnews.org/sites/default/files/Scandals/Feb_22_02/Connaught%25Underreporting.pdf
https://www.vaccinationnews.org/Books/Adverse_Reactions/vaers/credible_estimates.htm
Reported adverse drug reactions in Iceland between 2013 and 2016. Comparison with reports from the Nordic countries
https://www.laeknabladid.is/tolublod/2017/0708/nr/6464
"Studies show that generally less than 10% of side effects are reported."